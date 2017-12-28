















Yes, it sways a little but have no fear, it was designed that way.The world’s longest glass bridge is a sight for sore eyes and a nightmare for persons with fear of heights.The glass-bottomed suspension bridge hangs 755 feet above the ground.Built between two cliffs in the Hongyagu Scenic Area in Hebei province, it is 191 feet longer than the previous world’s longest bridge, which is also in China.It only took about a year for the bridge located in Hunan Province to enjoy the title.The new bridge opened to the public on December 24.