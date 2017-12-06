During Sunday’s service at the International Headquarters, the General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Ministries, Dr. DK Olukoya, said “Tithing is not compulsory”.

The man of God further disclosed that tithing is purely a personal relationship between the giver and God.





“There is nowhere in the Bible where it is written that tithing and giving offering is compulsory. But if you want to trust God with your finances you should even strive to do more than the tithe.”





He also said real Christians see everything they own as Gods and those with faith have gone beyond giving 10%…..By doing so you God may bless you even more and this way you are sowing seed for future prosperity.