Popular On Air Personality, OAP, Daddy Freeze has reminded Apostle Suleman of his failed prophecy when he once said the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai would die in 2 weeks time.

Freeze was reacting to Suleman’s declaration that he has increased his tithe from 10% to 30%.





Apostle Suleman had in twitter post on Saturday said he had increased his tithe payment to 30 per cent, adding that “Satan should go and die.”





The OAP said he was now referred to as a Satan for holding his ground on the issue of tithing by pastors, while maintaining that 30% tithe payment had no basis in Christianity.





He wrote on Instagram, “Satan should go and die is now the new biblical defense for tithing?





“The association of Nigerian Theologians, according to ‘The Point’ newspaper, published on the 20th of November 2017, declared that Christians should not pay tithe.





“I will say that paying 30% tithe has NO basis in Christianity, but you can prove me wrong, by showing me one bible verse where our new High priest under the order of Melchizedek, Jesus, paid tithe, or where the disciples, our first pastors and GOs, paid 30% tithes.





“Now, unto other unrelated matters, that’s how one guy said one gov will die in 2 weeks and the gov is still hale and hearty, nearly 2 years later!”