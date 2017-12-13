British Prime Minister Theresa May lost a key Brexit vote in parliament Wednesday after a group of her own MPs rebelled, a blow for the government on the eve of a crucial EU summit.
Lawmakers voted 309 to 305 in favour of an amendment to the government’s EU (Withdrawal) Bill demanding an explicit legal guarantee be included to grant MPs a vote on any Brexit deal signed with Brussels.
