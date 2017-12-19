Nigeria’s blockbuster movie “The Wedding Party 2-Destination Dubai,” has made over 73 million naira on its opening weekend, its producers said.The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the movie was released in cinemas across the country on Friday, December 15.This feat is now the highest ever in the Nigerian Box Office, breaking the N36 million record set by the first part of the movie,’The Wedding Party 1,’ on its opening weekend last year.Mo Abudu, Chief Executive of Ebony Studios, one of the producers of the movie, made the success of the sequel known on her Instagram page.She wrote: “what can I say, but thank you Lord. Thank you Nigeria. The Wedding Party 2: Destination Dubai now goes down as the highest opening weekend ever at the Nigerian box office for both Nollywood and international films!“Last year we did N36m on #TWP1 for our opening weekend, now we have doubled that,this is evidence that Yes We Can and we have!“Nigeria let’s continue to break this record together, to be the highest grossing film of all time, so that we can tell the world that ‘We Can’.NAN reports that Nigerian movie lovers have been expecting this sequel to the inter-tribal-marriage-themed movie, which recently translated to the real life marriage of its main characters Dunni (Adesua) and Dozie (Banky W).“The Wedding Party 2: Destination Dubai” plot, focuses on Dozie (Banky W) the groom’s brother, Nonso (played by Enyinna Nwigwe), who has continued his romance with Deirdre (played by Daniella Down), the bridesmaid from London.Nonso proposes by accident, while on a dinner date, and that sets off a chain of intriguing events.Although, Deirdre’s British family, as well as some members of Nonso’s family were against the pairing and the love birds seemed bothered.However, after an unpleasant introduction ceremony in Lagos, both families reluctantly agreed to a wedding in Dubai, setting off other comic and chaotic episodes of the Wedding Party Story.Besides the original movie’s main cast, other Nollywood stars including Patience Ozokwor (Mama G), Omoni Oboli and ace comedians Seyi Law and Chigurl are also featured in the sequel.The original cast includes Banky W, Adesuwa Etomi, Daniella Down, RMD and Ali Baba.Others are, Ireti Doyle, Enyinna Nwigwe, Beverly Naya and Somkele Idhalama, among others.