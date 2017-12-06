The President is making his first visit to Kano State since his election in 2015.
According to his Personal Assistant on New Media Engagement, Bashir Ahmad, Buhari said, “Though I haven’t expected anything less, I was overwhelmed by the reception I received from Kano people this morning (Wednesday).
The President had paid a homage to the Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II, after which he also visited the Kurmawa Prison “to see the state of Nigerian prisons himself,” Ahmad said.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.