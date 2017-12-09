A civil society group based in the Federal Capital Territory under the aegis of Leadership and Accountability Initiative (LAI), has written the United States of America Embassy over the controversies surrounding the visa status of the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo had in the past, alleged that the former vice president cannot step foot in the United States because of what he termed Atiku’s status as a wanted person there.





However, in a letter signed by group’s director of administration, Elder Chukwudi Ndem and addressed to the US Ambassador in Nigeria, the group is seeking clarifications on the visa status of the former vice president; stressing that such clarification will restore his battered image.





The letter made available to journalists in Abuja, stated that the explanation given by the former Vice President was not satisfactory enough.





The letter read in part: “There have been strong indications in the public domain and especially from the former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar cannot step his foot in the United States because of what he termed Mr. Atiku’s status as a wanted person in the US.





“This is yet-to-be-verified and the allegation has greatly damaged the public perception of the former vice president. It has also continued to stigmatise his political aspirations.”