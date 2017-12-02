Former Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation, Tunde Disu, says the Super Eagles should be ready to face the real Albiceleste of Argentina at the World Cup.Disu gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Lagos on the draws made on Friday that pit Nigeria in Group D alongside, Argentina, Croatia and Iceland.The World Cup draws held in Russia, Nigeria is in the group alongside Argentina who they had faced four times before in the World Cup in 1994, 2002, 2010 and 2014.The only time Nigeria avoided Argentina in the World Cup was in 1998 in France.It will, however, be the fifth time Nigeria will be facing the Albiceleste opposition at the grand football fiesta.According to the draws, Nigeria will play first against Croatia in the first ever senior international match, while the smallest nation ever to qualify for a World Cup, Iceland will play against Nigeria also in Group D.The Icelanders, the only newcomers, will play two-time winners Argentina in their first World Cup finals match.The Eagles last group match will be against Argentina who have turned their World Cup nemesis.On Argentina’s opposition, Disu said that though Argentina was becoming a familiar foe, yet Nigeria should not start counting their teeth with their tongues.