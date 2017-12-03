Thirteen people were yesterday killed in a suicide attack at the main market in Biu town, Biu Local Government Area of Borno State.The police command in Borno State confirmed the killing. The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Victor Isuku, in a statement said the act was carried out by two female suicide bombers.He added that one of the suicide bombers gained entrance into the main market and detonated her IED strapped body at the heart of the market, while the second one blew up herself at the entrance of the market culminating to the killing of the thirteen people.The PPRO disclosed that the number of casualties exclude the two bombers, adding that 53 people were also injured in the attack,His statement reads; “At about 1140hrs, two female suicide bombers infiltrated and gained entry into Biu town in Biu LGA. One of the bombers detonated IED strapped on her body within Biu Main market, while d other one detonated outside d market square.“So far, a total of 17 persons excluding the two suicide bombers, have been confirmed killed in the two explosions. While 53 others sustained various degrees of injuries”.The statement concluded that the Police patrols/EOD teams led by the Acting Area Commander Biu were promptly mobilized and dispatched to scene just as the dead and the injured persons have been evacuated to General Hospital Biu.The police also informed that normalcy has been restored and the area rendered safe.