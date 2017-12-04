The controversy triggered by comments made by Borno State Governor, Kashmir Shettima, at a book launch in Abuja chronicling how and why former President Goodluck Jonathan lost the 2015 election, have taken a new turn with northern leaders warning the former president’s aide not to insult Shettima over his comments.It will he recalled that at the ceremony in Abuja on Thursday, Governor Shettima, who chaired the event, had chided Jonathan for blaming him over the kidnap of Chibok girls and for not doing enough to rescue the young women.Shettima also carpeted those calling for the restructuring of Nigeria, saying he did not find any merit in the advocacy.But latching on the comments, a former aide to Jonathan on Social Media, Reno Omokri, lampooned Shettima for daring to cast aspersions on Jonathan , whom he claimed did more than any other leader for Nigeria.Omorki claimed that Shettima paved the ay for the abduction of the Chibok girls and should blame himself and not Jonathan.But apparently irked by Omokri’s claims, Northern leaders under the aegis of Northern Emancipation Network, on Sunday rose in Defence of Shettima and warned Omokri to desist from pouring invectives on the governor.In a strongly worded mail sent to Omokri and copied to Vanguard, the President of the northern group, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, drew his attention to the fact that the north holds Shettima in very high esteem and would not allow him to get away with any abuse on their leader.The group asked Omokri to also note that Shettima had distinguished himself in governance and delivery of dividends of democracy to his people in his capacities as the governor of Borno State and as the chairman of the Northern Governors Forum.“Omokri should note that the North of today does not tolerate disrespect for its leaders from any quarter,” Suleiman said.“We find Omokri’s argument as pedestrian as it is disappointing,” Suleiman said, advising Omokri to always secure “solid grounds on which to base his arguments lest he keeps embarrassing his paymaster in the market square.”“It’s no longer acceptable for irresponsible commentators like Omokri to insult any northern leader and expect to go away with it. He said that northerners would only be disposed o a Nigeria in which leaders from every section re mutually respected.