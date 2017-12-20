A Yoruba actor Bigval Jokotoye has called onto followers on his Instagram page warning them to stop correcting his English Language.

The actor who acknowledged that he knows he speaks bad English noted that he would lay curses on anyone that tries to correct him.





In a video he shared on his page, the actor noted that English language his not his first language, stating that he is a Yoruba man that was brought up in a Yoruba household. He said he doesn’t need anyone to correct him.





Jokotoye who stated that he did not go to school further expressed that English language does not determine or measure people success. He noted that not all the people correcting his English are successful.





The actor who lost his father at a very young age was unable to further his education after his father’s death. He started making use of his God’s given talent in other to make a living. He played guitar and made music. He started his acting career in 1987 at a church drama group in Erin-Ile Kwara state. Jokotoye really delved into acting professionally in 2001 after his father died.