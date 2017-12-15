The Secretary to the Adamawa state government, Umar Bindir, at a press conference in the state house on Tuesday December 12th, justified the Fulni herdsmen owning and moving around with AK 47 guns.

According to Umar, everyone is armed and the herdsmen are only using the guns to protect their investments just like security operatives guard bullion vans. Watch the video and tell us what you think below:



