The Secretary to the Adamawa state government, Umar Bindir, at a press conference in the state house on Tuesday December 12th, justified the Fulni herdsmen owning and moving around with AK 47 guns.
According to Umar, everyone is armed and the herdsmen are only using the guns to protect their investments just like security operatives guard bullion vans. Watch the video and tell us what you think below:
The SSG of Adamawa State, Dr Umar Bindir, justifying owning of AK 47 by herdsmen, at a media briefing at govt house, Yola.— Sapiosexual (@jimbiochore) December 12, 2017
Me: it will get to a time we will all be armed with AK 47s cos our lives are our own bullion vans 🙄 pic.twitter.com/fNplmktfls
