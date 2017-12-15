The Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, Bauchi State Command has debunked the claim that the speed limit device reduces the life span of vehicle engines.The Sector Head of Operations Bauchi Command, Paul Gua who stated this yesterday while fielding questions from newsmen on the command’s preparedness for the Christmas festive season, said some drivers of commercial vehicles were using the excuse as one of the grounds for resisting the installation of the device.According to him, the device had no negative effect on vehicles, noting that passengers travelling during the festive season should ensure they patronize motor parks that had the device installed in their vehicles.“You and I know that speed kills not just occupants of a car, the engine is also affected. So how can speed limit device reduce the life span of an engine? The device is just to control speed, since most commercial drivers refuse to control their speed while driving. Most of the device come with trackers that will be used to trace the whereabouts of vehicle, in case it got stolen. So, the device has many benefits to the owner of the vehicle” he saidHe said the FRSC was not responsible for installing the device in commercial vehicles, but was only enforcing compliance with the rule, pointing out that the commission had licensed vendors to install the device.The FRSC Head of operation said some of the measures put in place by the commission to guarantee a hitch free festive season included deployment officers on a 24 hours surveillance, road patrols , deployment of a rescue standby team in case of emergencies and stationing of FRSC ambulances for quick intervention in cases of accidents.