Stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the south-west have endorsed Tunde Adeniran, a former envoy, as the consensus candidate for the zone.





The decision to choose Adeniran was reached at a meeting convened by Rashidi Ladoja, one of the chairmanship aspirants.





The meeting which held Abuja on Friday lasted until the wee hours of Saturday.





Earlier Bode George and Jimi Agbaje, withdrew from the race.





“From consultations with stakeholders from various zones, we gathered that from all zones, the stakeholders who prefer to back the south-west zone for the position suggested that we should prune down the number, if possible, to one person,” Ladoja said.





“To reciprocate this laudable gesture, meetings of the seven (7) aspirants were held with Senator Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja as the convener on Wednesday 6, Thursday 7, Friday 8 and Saturday 9, December with the sole aim of agreeing on a consensus candidate.





“We all agreed that the chances of one person winning are better than those of seven people who are likely to divide the votes coming to the zone.





“Since then, Mr Jimi Agbaje, Chief Oladobe George, Senator Rashidi Ladoja and Mr Olusegun Aderemi have withdrawn from the race.





“Accordingly, I am of the opinion that Professor Tunde Adeniran should become our consensus candidate for the South-West zone.





“I am hereby appealing to all lovers of the South-West zone to support the candidature of Professor Tunde Adeniran to clinch the position of the national chairman of our great party, PDP.”





Ladoja explained that he withdrew to brighten the chances of the south-west clinching the chairmanship position.





“I, Senator Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, an aspirant for the national chairmanship position hereby formally inform you of my decision to withdraw from the race,” he said in a letter to Ahmed Makarfi, chairman of the national caretaker committee.





“Having given a deep consideration to the circumstances in respect of the said race, particularly as it concerns the multiplicity of aspirants from the south-west and in common interest and good of my zone, the south-west and our great party, the only choice open to me is to bow out of the race.





“This decision is also to produce the desired outcome of a sole consensus candidate to represent the south-west zone and thereby improve the chances of the candidate.





“Please accept the assurances of my high respect and kind regards.”