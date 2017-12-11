One Nigerian rescued back home from Libya, Lucky Akoluche, has said the traffickers used Nigerian migrants to test the efficacy of their firearms.

Akoluche, a 28-year-old man from Ikah North-East Local Government Area of Delta State, revealed that the armed traffickers did not value the lives of their victims.





“The Libyans killed people the way they liked. When they bought new guns, they used Nigerians and other black migrant to test the guns. They call us black monkeys,” the returnee stated.





Akoluche, who claimed to be a student of the Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, said he made up his mind to drop out of school in search of better means of livelihood in Europe when he could no longer afford his school fees.





He also said he was repatriated with an injury in his right hand, which he sustained during a fight with a Gambian migrant.





“I left Nigeria for Europe on April 25, 2016. I wanted to go to Germany, but I had to go through Libya. I left Nigeria because of the suffering that my family and I were facing”, he said