Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay, has reacted to rumors that she underwent cosmetic surgery to increase her butt.

Rumors of her surgery stirred up after a picture of the singer appeared online dressed in a transparent outfit.





The singer told Punch that she never got butt surgery but almost had her boobs operated on.





“I did not get this big bum through injections or surgery. If I did not do surgery on my boobs, is it my backside I would then operate on?





“I have been getting a lot of compliments since my backside added. I wanted to do a boob job but I changed my mind and the reason is that I realised that I could fit into almost anything especially sample sizes from designers.





“Someone advised me to be doing squats. Till now, I spend most of my time in the gym.





“Having big buttocks was one of the good things that happened to me this year. I do 100 squats in the morning, in the afternoon I do 50 and then at night, I do another 100. It hurts a lot but it is worth it; I would not lie about that, the pain is worth





Addressing the transparent dress that broke the internet, Seyi Shay said, “I wore that dress in New York. I dare not wear such in Nigeria. New York is one of the most fashion inclined cities in the world. The dress was made by Sokayna who is a crème de la crème designer in the world.





” He is Senegalese but he is doing very well for himself. Recently, Rihanna, Madonna and even Nicki Minaj, wore the same jacket I got from him. They all shop from him so it was an honour and a privilege to wear his piece.





“Why would I say no to such an offer? Even if the dress were a string, I would have still worn it. Also, if I had worn anything underneath the dress, it would have spoilt the design, it was not designed for anything to be worn underneath it,” she added.