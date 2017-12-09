Mr Bashir Ahmad, an aide to Sen. Shehu Sani (APC-Kaduna) on Youth Matters has been kidnapped.

Sani, who made the announcement on his Facebook post, said Ahmad, 45, was kidnapped by some gunmen in Tudun Wada Area of Kaduna South, Kaduna State on Dec. 8.





He said the victim had some weeks ago reported to the police that some unknown gunmen had visited his residence in search of him.





“I received the news of the abduction of one of my youth leaders and brother in the person of Mallam Bashir Ahmad by masked Gunmen in Tudun Wada Area of Kaduna South.





“Eye witness narrated that the masked Gunmen molested Mallam Bashir Ahmad before whisking him away to an unknown destination.





“Some weeks ago, Mallam Bashir raised alarm and reported to the Police when he was told by neigbours that some armed mask men came looking for him when he was not at home,’’ he said.





The lawmaker said, relevant security agencies had been alerted on the incidence.





According to him, efforts will be put in place to secure his freedom.





Sani assured Ahmad’s family and friends that he and other well-wishers would continue to remember him in their prayers, and that they would stand solidly by him until he returned home.