

Few minutes before the commencement of voting at the PDP national convention it was announced that three of the chairmanship candidates had withdrawn from the contest.





The three who withdrew were Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Senator Rasheed Ladoja and Mr. Jimi Agbaje.





The development has left six candidates vying for the number one position in the party.





The six are Professor Tunde Adeniran, Prof Tahoed Adedoja, Dr. Raymond Dokpesi, Prince Uche Secondus and Mr. Aderemi Olusegun.



