The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has reacted to the ongoing investigation of the immediate past President of the Senate, David Mark by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Mark is currently undergoing investigation over his alleged role in the disbursement of election funds in 2015 and the purchase of his official residence while he was the Senate President.





The government had indicated interest in the said building located within the Apo Legislative Quarters and had issued Mark with quit notice.





Airing his views on the matter, Secondus said Mark’s travail in the hands of operatives of the anti-graft agency amounted to injustice and willful harassment of opposition figures by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government.





He stated this while addressing journalists at the Abuja secretariat of the PDP on Tuesday.





He insisted that the investigation was part of a grand plan by the ruling APC to continue to harass and intimidate prominent opposition figures with the view to frustrating them and dampening their morale ahead of the 2019 general election.





Secondus said, “Enough is enough. All over the world there is no place a former Senate President can be treated the way David Mark is being treated. They have failed and they know Nigerians know it.





“All they do now is to attack and harass the opposition. Don’t attack the opposition. That is injustice. Concentrate on fulfilling your promises to the people. Enough of this.





“We are not in a military era. God does not sleep. What you serve others, is what you will be served with. We handed over freely in 2015. APC should also be ready to handover without intimidation.





“Nigerians will vote and kick out APC with their voter cards. Stop intimidation of our leaders. We will no longer take it. People in power should be very careful because power will come and go”.





Secondus further called on PDP members to rise to the challenge of unseating the APC in 2019, stressing that they should not harbour any pessimism in the task of reclaiming power in the next election.