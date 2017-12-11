Uche Secondus, newly elected National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is formally being commissioned to take over the affairs of the party.

Secondus formal takeover is happening at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.





Former Chairman of the party’s ex-National Caretaker Committee under the leadership of Ahmed Makarfi is handing over to Secondus and his newly-elected members of the National Working Committee, NEC.





Recall that Secondus was declared National Chairman of the former ruling party after polling over 2000 votes at the Saturday’s convention in Abuja.