The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police Force, Jimoh Moshood has stated that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, will not scrapped but reformed despite nationwide protest.

Moshood disclosed this at a youth-police forum on Police Accountability in Lagos by Korede Bello Initiative.





CSP Moshood urged Nigerians to be patient as the police force was investigating complaints and feel their pains.





“We have families and we feel your pain; SARS reform is the way to go and not to end SARS.





“SARS has been doing very well in ensuring that robbery is reduced to the barest minimum in the country. However, concerns and allegations against them as regard the violation of human rights are being investigated on the directive of the Inspector General of Police.





“The reform that he has put in place is to ensure that SARS is streamlined just as the Mobile Police Force under a unified commander at the Force headquarters, who is a commissioner of police”, he said.





Dolapo Badmos, the Zonal police public relations officer for Lagos and Ogun state also present at the event commended the Korede Bello Initiative for the forum, reassuring Nigerians that the reform of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad was currently going on.





”If you have any complaint about any police or SARS officer, report and it will be dealt with appropriately by the Police”, Badmos said.





Nigerian celebrities Ruggedman, Dr Sid, Simi, Sound Sultan, Korede Bello and ace broadcaster, Sulaiman Aledeh were at the forum.