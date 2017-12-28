Yakubu Dogara, has revealed how Senate President Bukola Saraki helped him to become Speaker of the House of Representatives back in June, 2015.
Emerging against the wish of their party, the All Progressives Congress, both Saraki and Dogara defeated party’s choices, Ahmad Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila, respectively in keenly contested elections.
Speaking on how he emerged speaker during a book launch to mark his 50th birthday in Abuja, Dogara said Saraki spent his money and provided ideas to see him emerge against all odds.
He said, “The story of my emergence as speaker is a story of national consensus. It’s a meeting of people across board.
“My brothers and sisters sat in the National Assembly and said ‘look, we’ll make you speaker’.
“Members made me speaker against all odds. I’m sorry I have to remind us of this. Virtually everything was done against the project. From the party to even resources at our disposal.
“I know I’ve not said this before, but the Senate president played a key role. Whenever we ran into trouble during the campaigns, we would go to him.
“He contributed a lot of ideas and even money, although I’m not going to mention how much.
“My victory reassured my faith in project Nigeria. That made me to say everything is possible in this country.”
LET THE PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR FARMING ACTIVITIESReplyDelete
Contact us today at ARITENIC FARMS SERVICES for your:
• Farms set up like Poultry, Piggery, Fishery, Snail.
• Cultivation of cash crops like cassava, maize, plantain etc
• We have land for lease and sale for farming activities.
• You can partake in our ongoing Smart Farmers partnership scheme; where you earn 20% to 30% yearly return on your farming investment.
• We supply cash crops to industries for industrial use, such as Cassava, Soya beans, Dry maize, Sesame seed, Millet, Cocoa, Cashew nut, palm oil, Palm Kernel, Tapioca, etc
• We also write Business Proposal on farming (both cash crops and livestock) for our clients.
You can call us on 08028481931, 08052667140 or 08176037757 or you can send an email to aritenicfarms@gmail.com