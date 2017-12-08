The abductors of Chief Damishi Sango, Plateau PDP chairman and former sports minister, have demanded for N100 million ransom.“The abductors have contacted the family. Sango was also allowed to speak with the family. His kidnappers want N100 million,” Mr Jonathan Mapis, a family member, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Jos.Mapis quoted Sango as telling family members that the five of them were safe.NAN reports that the former minister, alongside four others that included his son, were abducted on Wednesday along Jere-Garkawa road in Kaduna State, on their way to Abuja for the PDP National Convention.The convention holds Saturday, Dec. 9.According to Mr Terna Tyopev, spokesman of the Plateau Police Command, Sango was on his way from Jos to Abuja on Wednesday evening when the kidnappers got him.He said that the Plateau Police Command had reached out to the Kaduna Command on the matter.“The spokesman of the Kaduna Police Command has told me that the Commissioner there has ordered his men to comb everywhere to rescue them,” he had told NAN.He said that the Plateau Command was working in synergy with the Kaduna Command to rescue the victims and possibly arrest those behind the incident,” he said.Tyopev urged members of the public with any useful information to contact the Kaduna or Plateau Command. (NAN)