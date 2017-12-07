Sagamu town in Ogun State is currently in celebration mood as the new Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, will be officially installed, and given a staff of office by the state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.Residents and guests in their thousands are already seated at the venue of the event, Gateway International Stadium, Sagamu, waiting for the commencement of the programme.Among dignitaries expected at the event are the vice-president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe and the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido.Adequate security involving men of the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Anti-bomb Unit, and Directorate of State Services among others has been put in place.Oba Ajayi succeeds the late Akarigbo Oba Michael Sonariwo, who joined his ancestors in July 2016.