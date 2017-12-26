Some of the Nigerian who took to their twitter handles prayed that President to punish those who by their actions or inaction, caused the ongoing scarcity.
Replying to a Christmas Day message from President Muhammadu Buhari on his twitter handle @MBuhari, some of them particularly called on the President to sack any of his appointees responsible for the ongoing hardship.
President Buhari on Christmas Day wrote on his handle: “I wish all Nigerians Happy Christmas celebrations.
“As I noted yesterday, the fuel scarcity that has caused many of you to spend this period on fuel queues is deeply regretted.All relevant agencies of Government are working round-the-clock to bring relief to you.
