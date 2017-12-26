Nigerian have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to deal decisively with those responsible for the current scarcity of petrol.Some of the Nigerian who took to their twitter handles prayed that President to punish those who by their actions or inaction, caused the ongoing scarcity.Replying to a Christmas Day message from President Muhammadu Buhari on his twitter handle @MBuhari, some of them particularly called on the President to sack any of his appointees responsible for the ongoing hardship.President Buhari on Christmas Day wrote on his handle: “I wish all Nigerians Happy Christmas celebrations.“As I noted yesterday, the fuel scarcity that has caused many of you to spend this period on fuel queues is deeply regretted.All relevant agencies of Government are working round-the-clock to bring relief to you.