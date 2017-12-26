Former Rivers state governor now Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, yesterday engaged his follower on twitter.

He addressed some issues raised particularly regarding his successor Nyesom Wike who he has been having a running battle with since 2015 after Wike took over office from him.





In one of his tweets, one of his followers asked Amaechi to use one hand to carry out projects in 2018 while using the other hand to fight Wike. Amaechi replied the twitter user saying that he will not be the one to fight Wike and that in the right time, Rivers state indigenes will be the ones to show him the red card.





On the controversial monorail which he started and is yet to be commissioned, Amaechi blamed the Wike administration for not completing the project.

According to him, the political differences between the Jonathan administration and Buhari administration has not forced the latter to abandon all the projects the former started while in office. He said he expected such maturity from the Wike administration. See his tweets below...







