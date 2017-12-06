The administration of Governor Nyesom Wike has dropped all charges against the former leader of the State House of Assembly, Chidi Lloyd.
The Rivers State Government had attempted to withdraw from the nolle prosequi granted Chidi Lloyd by the administration of former Governor, Rotimi Amaechi over the July 2013 fracas at the Rivers State House of Assembly.
State Commissioner for Justice, Emma Aguma had through the Director of Public Prosecution argued that the State has the power to continue with a case that had ended.
But Counsel to Chidi Lloyd who is a member of the All Progressives Congress, Emenike Ebete told the court that the constitution does not allow the State Government to ‘re-arraign someone who has been discharged and acquitted by a court.
Emenike said the State Government cannot exercise its power twice.
Meanwhile, after months of hearing on the matter the DPP notified the court about its decision to discontinue the case.
Chief Judge of the State, Justice Adama Iyaye-Lamikanra granted the request of discontinuance by the State Government.
Speaking with newsmen outside the courtroom, Emenike Ebete said he does not understand the rationale behind the decision of the Rivers state government to stop chasing his client.
“We as surprised as you are. We don’t know why they decided to pull out of the matter they argued strongly that they could prosecute.
“We were actually informed about their descision last month but we had to wait until today when they came and officially informed the court.
“There’s a name for this kind of gift but what I can tell my client is that he has to be watchful because you never can tell what these guys are planning to come up with,” Emenike said.
