The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it will appeal the ruling of the Lagos division of the court of appeal which held that it lacked powers to prosecute serving judges.





Earlier on Monday, the court struck out the criminal charges the commission filed against Hyeladzira Nganjiwa, judge of the federal high court in Bayelsa state.





It had held that the EFCC could not prosecute any serving judge unless he had been disciplined and recommended for prosecution by the National Judicial Council (NJC).





Reacting, Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC spokesman, accused the court of trying to shield public officers from prosecution.





He considered the ruling as a dangerous precedent, saying it has no basis in law.





“Criminal trial takes precedence over administrative procedures and it is strange that the court of appeal wants to put the cart before the horse,” he said.





“This is ridiculous! The appellate court simply wants to confer immunity on public officers from prosecution for corruption, it will not stand.”