Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, of the Adoration Ministry yesterday, reportedly resurrected a dead baby girl during a programme at the adoration ground, in Emene, Enugu State.Viral report on social media say the baby was confirmed dead when she was brought to the crusade in a box, and handed over to the priest.The images showed the fiery prophet laying his hands on the alleged dead child, leading to her resurrection.Father Mbaka revived the child and handed her back to her mother.It cannot confirm if the baby was certified dead by a doctor prior to the alleged miracle.