Reno Omokri, former presidential aide, has lambasted the Presidency for saying Nigeria will stop importing fuel by 2019.





He wondered how fuel importation will stop when President Muhammadu Buhari has not built or repair a single refinery since assuming power.





On Twitter, Omokri urged Nigerians to ask Buhari if he has been able to fulfil his promises of equalling one Dollar to one Naira.





Omokri wrote: “The Buhari administration hasn’t built a single refinery.





“They have not repaired the old ones. Yet @FemAdesina went on TV to say Nigeria will stop importing fuel by 2019.





“If you believe that then ask Buhari if he has made Naira equal to Dollar as he promised during the campaigns.”