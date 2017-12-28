Former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to motorbike accident of President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf

Yusuf Buhari presently unconscious in the hospital suffered brain injury after he was involved in a bike accident on Tuesday night.





Reno in reaction called on all Nigerians to set aside their differences towards President Buhari and pray for speedy recovery of his son.





He wrote in his tweets “Today should be a day when all of us Nigerians put our partisanship aside and join with the @MBuhari family to pray for the quick recovery of his son, Yusuf Buhari.





“There are things that divide us. But a thing such as this should unite us in wishing well to the first family.”