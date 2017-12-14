Oby Ezekwesili, the convener of the BringBackOurGirls, BBOG, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent visit to Ebonyi and Kano states was a campaign for the 2019 presidential election.

She also faulted the President’s claim that he has the votes of Kano people in 2019 elections.





Recall that President Buhari, while on a working visit in kano, said if 2019 elections was free and fair, people of Kano were in his pocket.





Ezekwesili said Buhari’s visit to the states was 2019 campaign propaganda, adding that it was a tragedy for a president who should be after good governance for the citizenry.





According to her, Buhari is a politician who does not think of next generation.





In her tweets she wrote, “There one was, thinking that finally@NGRPresident @MBuharigets that he should visit the States and connect with his Citizens as part of a Good Governance principle. From South East (Ebonyi) & now Kano, it turns out it he has merely fast-forwarded his 2019 campaign. REAL PITY.





“So these brazen words were indeed spoken by President .@MBuhari in clear revelation that EVERYTHING is now all about 2019 election?





“Well, it is said that a Politician thinks of the next election while Statesmen think of the next Generation. What a great tragedy, GodForbids.”