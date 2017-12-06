 Queen Elizabeth Meets Nigeria’s High Commissioner | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Queen Elizabeth Meets Nigeria's High Commissioner

On Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth of England held an audience with the High Commissioner from the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Mr George Adesola Oguntade at the Buckingham Palace.


The royal family shared a photo of the Queen meeting Oguntade and his wife Modupe on their Instagram.

They shared the photo with the caption:

Today at Buckingham Palace, The Queen received and held an audience with the High Commissioner from the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Mr George Adesola Oguntade.

