Peter Okoye, former member of the defunct music group, Psquare has revealed that there is no future for the team.

The singer who now goes by the name MrP in an interview with STV disclosed that they are doing well individually.





He said, “People say you can still do your thing and do things together.





“I don’t think it’s happening, like I said, change is constant.





“At the moment, we are doing our individual stuff and music is what I do for a living.





“I’ve done my rehearsal, I am moving forward, moving forward at the moment is the thing for me now.





“Music is what I do for a living, l’m an entertainer, I’m a singer, a dancer and a performer. I want to keep it that way.





“People think there is probably pressure. No, trust me there is none.





He further hinted that he is working on a tour and it’s going to be fantastic.





Watch video…