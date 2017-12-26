Prophet Anene Nwachukwu of Rhema Deliverance Mission, Lagos, has released his prophecies for 2018.

According to him, there will be greater turmoil in the political arena in 2018, months before the 2019 general elections.





He also urged older politicians that have dominated Nigeria’s political space for long to vacate the space for the younger generation with fresh ideas to move the country forward.





In an interview with the Sun Newspaper, he said: “We will witness a better Nigeria in 2018. However, we must pray seriously.





“There will be serious political crises. The National Assembly will be at loggerheads with the presidency and vice versa. There will be a lot of intra and inter-party squabbles.





“Nigerians must pray hard to avert the confusion and its dire consequences.





“We need young men with fresh ideas to carry the youths along. Good people are afraid to come into politics because evil people have occupied the space and frustrate genuine people.





“The older politicians should retire and give the youth a chance to rebuild the country. Nevertheless, we will keep praying for God to sanitise the nation and make Nigeria what it should be.”