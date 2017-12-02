The outgoing General Evangelist of Christ Apostolic Church Worldwide, Prophet Samuel Abiara says controversies surrounding tithes and offerings shows that it is the end time.

Speaking concerning tithe controversy, prophet Abiara in an interview with Punch said it is mere heresay to tell people not to pay tithe, adding that in Malachi 3;8 God said, ‘He said people have robbed Him, by not paying their tithes and offering.’





“This is the end time and there are so many heresies. Your pastor or Bishop has taught you to pay tithe, and the instruction didn’t even emanate from pastors, but from God. In Malachi 3:8, He said people have robbed Him, by not paying their tithes and offering. That God is the same yesterday, today and forever. How can you stand up now and say it is wrong to pay a tithe? That is heresy.





“I just want to advise those who are listening to the heresy to quit and check the Bible themselves. I want to advise the whole world that they must stop the excuses and follow what God said about tithe and offering. Immediately the Israelites came out from the bondage, after God had delivered them, in Exodus 25, God told Moses to bring Him an offering and build a sanctuary for Him. He’s still the same God.





“He said we should pay tithe so that food would be in His house. God has said what He wants and it remains there for life. If you say you don’t want it in your Bible and you tear it, you can’t tear it in my Bible. People should check their own Bible if they are not comfortable with what their religious leaders taught them about tithe. And let me tell you that pastors who say there is no need to pay tithe know how to get money from their members, and at the end of the day, they get more than the tithe.





“We cannot afford to be ignorant of the word of God. I don’t know the entire Bible, but the little I know, I can break it, slice it and present it to individuals, because the word of God is the bread of life. Some of the revered great men of God fast for days and they make a lot of sacrifices. That was how people started calling me Coconut Pastor (Woli Alagbon).





The pastor who lost his wife a year ago added that many women have shown interest in marrying him but he is not interested until God speaks to him.





“Bible is not against it, so we are praying to God that God would provide. When it is time, we will let you know. However, until God says it is time and this is the person, then nothing changes. Many people have come to me with suggestions and many ladies have also shown interest, but I don’t do anything without God’s directive.”