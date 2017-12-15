Prince Harry will get married to Hollywood star Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018.

According to a statement released by Kensington Palace, Harry and Markle will tie the knot at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.





“His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018,” the statement read.





“Today’s announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.”





The wedding falls on the day of the 2018 FA Cup final.





The royal family is expected to pay for the wedding, the church service, the music, the flowers and the reception.





Markle will become a British citizen, get baptised and confirmed ahead of the religious ceremony.





Prince Harry and the actress announced their engagement in November.