Primate Elijah Ayodele, founder of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has advised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to consult God before running for president in 2019.

The Primate warned that if the Waziri of Adamawa fails to consult God, he “may not get it right.”





The warning was contained in Ayodele’s 2018 prophecies, where he called on Nigerians to be prayerful.





He also predicted that President Muhammadu Buhari’s aides will create problems for him.





Ayodele said Buhari will ​have to ​do a lot of alliance to boost his political chances.





In a statement he issued, the cler​ic​ ​l​isted five politicians who are likely to be future president of Nigeria.





He identified Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, ​Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola and Governor Ibikunle Amosun.





The clergyman also said Nigerians should pray against scarcity of food commodity in the country​.

​

The prophecies read​:​ “Bread ​wil​l be scarce in the country, even garri. Some markets will be shut down, and let’s pray against explosion in some markets.





“We should also pray so that we don’t lose any Iyaloja or Babaloja.





“Iyaloja General should pray against multiple troubles, she should also be watchful of scandals.





“For the presidential election, this is what you should be expecting: Buhari will do a lot of alliance, he will try to settle so many things and try to balance right and left. But Buhari’s aides will create problems for him.





“The only people who can hold Buhari’s government are Fashola and Amaechi.





“2019: Atiku wants to be president; it’s going to be serious. Only if Atiku consults God very well before he takes the right step, otherwise, Atiku may not get it right.





“The presidential candidate of the PDP will be imposed, he will not be democratically elected after their presidential primaries.





“These are the future presidents after 2019, if they are still alive; Tambuwal, Saraki, Fashola, Amaechi, watch these people. Watch Ibikunle Amosun, these are future presidents of Nigeria.





“It is not PDP or APC that can put ​things ​in order. Those two parties have nothing to offer Nigeria. The House will break because of Buhari 2019.”