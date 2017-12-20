President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate to confirm the appointment of nine persons as state Resident Electoral Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission.President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, read the letter from Buhari at the plenary on Wednesday.The letter read in part, “In accordance of the provisions of Section 154 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I write to forward herewith the names of nine of the Resident Electoral Commissioners appointed for the INEC for the consideration of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.“The curriculum vitae of the nominees are attached herewith, while thanking you immensely in anticipation of the early consideration and confirmation of the above appointments by the Senate.”The nominees are Monday Udo Tom (Akwa-Ibom), Baba Abba Yusuf (Borno), Eric Olawale (Osun), Lukman Abdulrahman Ajidaba (Kwara), Segun Agbaje (Ekiti), Cyril Omoruyi (Edo), Yahaya Bello (Nassarawa), Emmanuel Alex (Rivers) and Mohammed Magaji Ibrahim (Gombe).Meanwhile, the Senate on Wednesday considered the request by President Buhari to confirm his appointments for the board of the Code of Conduct Bureau.Saraki referred the request to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to report back to the chamber in two weeks.