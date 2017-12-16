President Muhammadu Buhari clocks 75 on Sunday. He was born on December 17, 1942 in Daura, Katsina State.If President Buhari contests the 2019 presidential election and wins, he will be the oldest president Nigeria has ever had at 77 years. This means he will rule the country till he is 81.Already, his successes in the fight against corruption and insecurity are the subjects of debate everyday.He will also be facing a stiff competition from the PDP who are desperate to regain the power they lost in 2015.