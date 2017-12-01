President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday hailed Nigeria’s hip-hop artistes, Ayodeji Balogun, also known as WizKid, and David Adeleke, Davido, for winning the Music of Black Origin, MOBO, awards.

Buhari said both artistes have shown that Nigeria is rich in talent, adding that they have brought pride to the country through their songs and hard work.





The President’s commendation was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.





According to the statement, “President Buhari joins the teeming fans of the artistes in Nigeria and all over the world in celebrating the highly deserved and meritorious recognition, which saw WizKid winning “International Best Artiste’’ award, while Davido picked the “Best African Act”.





The President affirms that both singers have, “showcased the rich talents in the country, and brought pride to the nation through their many songs and performances,” while also commending their dedication, hard work and charity works.



