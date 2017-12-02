President Buhari has congratulated the stars for shining in the prestigious international award.In a statement by the president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, Buhari joined the teeming fans of the artistes in Nigeria and all over the world in celebrating the recognition, which saw WizKid winning “International Best Artiste’’ award, while Davido picked the “Best African Act’’ award.The statement read in part, “The President affirms that both singers have showcased the rich talents in the country, and brought pride to the nation through their many songs and performances, commending their dedication, hard work and charity works. President Buhari also calls on the upwardly mobile artistes to be cautious and mindful of likely distractions to their careers, urging WizKid and Davido to serve as ambassadors of the country and role models to up and coming musicians.”Also, earlier in the week, prominent Nigerians including former president Goodluck Jonathan, Senator Ben Bruce as well as former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, also congratulated Wizkid on his award.The former president took to his Facebook page to express joy over Wizkid’s win. His congratulatory message read, “When Nigeria does well, I cannot help but feel well. My happiness is tied to the happiness of Nigeria and when Nigerians break records and take the name of Nigeria to greater heights, it exhilarates me. Thank you, Wizkid for raising Nigeria’s flag high for the positive, not the negative. Your emergence as the Best International Act at the #MOBOAwards is a proud moment for Nigeria. And the fact that you emerged over JAY-Z and Drake makes it even more celebratory. WELL DONE. GEJ.”On his part, Ben Bruce took to one of his social media accounts to say, “Dear @wizkidayo, I‘ve been in the entertainment business as an investor since 1980 and one of my proudest moments for Nigerian music is the day you defeated both Jayz and @Drake, two of the biggest stars in the world, to win the Best international Act at the #MOBOAwards. Well done.”Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, also congratulated both stars via his official Twitter handle. He tweeted, “My young friend, Wizkid @wizkidayo beat(s) other big international artistes to win one of the world’s biggest music awards. Congratulations! I hear young David O won too. Very good day for Nigeria.”