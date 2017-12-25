The Presidency has spoken concerning an allegation that President Muhammadu Buhari was behind the removal of Umar Haruna Doguwa as Chairman of the Kano State All Progressives Congress, APC.

Reacting to the allegation by a political support group, Concerned Members of the APC, Presidential spokesman Malam Garba Shehu warned the warring parties to leave Buhari out of it.





According to Shehu, at no time did the president involve himself in the internal conflict of any APC chapter in the country and would never do so.





He stated: “Anybody who knows the President’s principles would not believe any allegations linking Buhari to interference in the election or removal of party leaders across the country.





“In fact, it is an irony that President Buhari, who was accused in the past of not taking control of the National Assembly by imposing in the President of the Senate and Speaker, two critical institutions in the running of our democracy will now be accused of abandoning those principles to order the removal of the chairman of the Kano APC party chapter.





“I am 100 percent convinced that this group, which is being associated with the respected senator representing Kano, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso did not seek his permission or clear their script with him before they dragged the name of the President into this matter. Governor Kwankwaso knows President Buhari too well to reduce him to this level.





“This group is hereby advised to stop belittling the person and office of the President by dragging his name into their local party quarrels. It is unfair to attack President Buhari over an issue he knew nothing about.”