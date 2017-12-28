A special prayer session was on Thursday held for a son of President Muhammadu Buhari, Yusuf, who was on Tuesday night involved in bike accident in Abuja.The session was held inside a mosque located near the President’s office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.It was held shortly after the (Asr) afternoon prayer.The session was led by the Chief Imam of Aso Rock Mosque, Sheik Abdulwahid Suleiman.Suleiman prayed for God’s guidance and protection for the first family and all Nigerians.The clergyman also prayed for peace and tranquillity in the country.Some presidential aides and Presidential Villa workers joined in the prayer session.