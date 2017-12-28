The session was held inside a mosque located near the President’s office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
It was held shortly after the (Asr) afternoon prayer.
The session was led by the Chief Imam of Aso Rock Mosque, Sheik Abdulwahid Suleiman.
Suleiman prayed for God’s guidance and protection for the first family and all Nigerians.
The clergyman also prayed for peace and tranquillity in the country.
Some presidential aides and Presidential Villa workers joined in the prayer session.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.