President Recep Erdogan of Turkey discussed the situation around Jerusalem in a phone conversation with Pope Francis on Friday, stressing the importance of preserving the city’s status, Turkish media reported, citing presidential sources.

During the talks, both Erdogan and the Pope stressed that the protection of Jerusalem’s current status was crucial in order to ensure stability in the region, the Daily Sabah newspaper reported.





According to the newspaper, the sides also agreed to hold a meeting soon to discuss bilateral ties, international developments as well as the issue of Jerusalem.





Erdogan and the Pope welcomed the UN General Assembly’s resolution, adopted on Dec. 21, rejecting the U.S decision to recognise Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.





The resolution was adopted by 128 votes to nine, with 35 abstentions.





On Dec.6, President Donald Trump announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and instructed the State Department to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv.





The decision caused mass criticism across the world.