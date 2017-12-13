A commercial bus driver, Mr. Olabode Ojo Segun, has been reportedly shot dead at a check point in Oye community, headquarters of Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State, by a policeman.

An eyewitness claimed that the bus was travelling from Ikare in Ondo State and had arrived at the checkpoint late in the evening of Tuesday.





According to the witnesses, the driver had refused to drop money for the officers on duty, an action they claimed had infuriated one of the policemen, who shot at the vehicle speeding away.





He said, “When the driver Mr Olabode was hit by the bullet, he lost control of the bus and it somersaulted, leaving the passengers therein.





“He was lying dead at the scene while in the confusion, every other person was crawling out of the crashed vehicle, seeking help.”





The witness also added that the victim hailed from Ikare in Ondo State, claiming that “the Olukare was said to have spoken with the FRSC, Ekiti State command to ascertain his identity.”





Speaking on the incident, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), through Mr. Mohammed Olowo, quoted witnesses as saying that only the driver of the bus, shot allegedly by a policeman, died in the incident.





Olowo said there were no critical injuries, noting that the hospital did not register any critical injury.





When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Ekiti State, Police Command, Mr. Alberto Adeyemi, confirmed the incident.





Adeyemi, who spoke in the telephone, said the suspect, whose name he gave as Corporal Ayodele Famodimu, had been arrested and is “already facing departmental orderly room trial.”









According to Adeyemi, a Superintendent of Police, “his name is Corporal Ayodele Famodimu and his departmental orderly room trial has already started.





“When the trial has been concluded, he would be dismissed after which he would be charged to court.”