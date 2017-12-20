Officers from the Ogun State Police Command have taken over the Pansheke axis in Abeokuta, to forestall further protest from the students of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta.Pansheke, a popular market in the capital city has been the place where the protesting students converge.About six vans with armed riot policemen and regular ones were positioned at strategic points in the axis.However, business activities were not affected.Some of the students were arrested by police on Tuesday for alleged disturbance of public peace.That was the second day of a proposed one-week protest tagged “black week.”On Monday, the student had marched from Pansheke, Ibara, Kuto, to the Governor’s office at Oke Mosan.A stone allegedly thrown by one of the students hit a policeman, Samuel Daniel, in the head, injuring him.Again, on Tuesday, the students had made bonfires at Pansheke, and had allegedly destroyed public property and attacked policemen.The protest which began on Monday was due to the inability of the students to sit for their second semester examination earlier scheduled for September 18, due to a face-off between the lecturers and state government.The state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has said the students would pay for all the public property damaged.