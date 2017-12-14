A police Corporal attached to the Ekiti State Police Command, Ayodele Famodimu, has allegedly shot a commercial driver to death at a checkpoint in Oye-Ekiti.Sources said Olabode Ojo Segun was coming from Ikare-Akoko in Ondo State and heading to Ilorin, Kwara State capital.Eyewitnesses told The Nation yesterday that the incident, which occurred on Tuesday night, caused pandemonium in Oye-Ekiti.The policeman reportedly demanded a bribe of N50 from the commercial driver, which he refused to give.The angry policeman then opened fire on the driver, who was the only one hit in the bus.Frightened passengers crawled out of the bus, which skidded off the road and somersaulted.The sources said that the Olukare of Ikare, Oba Akadiri Momoh, called the Ekiti Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to get a first-hand report.Eyewitnesses said: “After the driver was hit, he lost control and the bus somersaulted.“He was lying dead on the scene. In the confusion, every person crawled out of the vehicle, seeking help.”FRSC spokesman Mohammed Olowo said only the driver was shot.Olowo added that there were no critical injuries, pointing out that a hospital call the morning after did not register any critical injury.Police spokesman Alberto Adeyemi said the command had commenced an orderly-room trial for the corporal.Adeyemi, a Superintendent of Police (SP), said that Famodimu would be charged to court after the orderly-room.He said: “The suspect is already facing departmental orderly room trial, his name is Corporal Ayodele Famodimu and his departmental orderly room trial has already started.“When the trial has been concluded, he would be dismissed after which he would be charged to court.”