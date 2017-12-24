The Commissioner of Police in Niger State, Mr Dibal Yakadi, wants Nigerians to watch wrapped gifts from strangers during the Christmas and New Year festivities.Such gifts, according to him, could turn out to be parcel bombs and dangerous if opened.Yakadi who spoke in an interview in Minna, also urged people to be security conscious, especially while attending public functions during and after festivities.He said the command had already taken proactive security measures to deal with threats to peace before, during and after the Yuletide.“We will continue to utilize the avenues of intelligence-led policing, community, visibility policing as well as constant intelligence-led raid on criminal hideouts,’’ he said.He asked residents to provide useful information on suspicious movements of people, saying this would assist security officials to apprehend criminals at the planning stages of their activities.“We are battle ready to deal with any form of security threats to enable people celebrate the festivities in a peaceful atmosphere,’’ he said, and urged officers and men of the command to continue to put in their best as hard working ones would be rewarded, while the indolent personnel would be sanctioned accordingly.