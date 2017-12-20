The mass protest by students of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, entered Day Two yesterday with the students occupying the busy Panseke area and making born fire.Scores of the protesters were arrested.The students were protesting non-commencement of the semester examinations, following the crisis between the lecturers and the state government over its conversion of the institution to Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology and the relocation of Ogun State Polytechnic to Ipokia.The grouse of the lecturers is that the development left them in a state of quandary – whether they are still lecturers of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, which they said is in abeyance at Ipokia or the university, which has not taken off.Twenty students, whose names could not be confirmed last night, were arrested for alleged arson and public disturbance.The protest, which began on Monday and christened Black Week in Ogun, turned violent as a police officer, identified as Samuel Daniel, was injured in the head on the first day of the protest.Police spokesman Abimbola Oyeyemi, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), told reporters yesterday that some government property were torched.He said: “The so-called peaceful protest has turned violent and the students became riotous. They were disturbing public peace, attacking innocent citizens and passers-by.“We used minimum force to disperse them. We arrested 20 students and they will soon be arraigned before the court of competent jurisdiction.”